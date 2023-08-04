ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pretty Paw Lounge, located at 370 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, is set to open on Friday, August 4. The ribbon cutting is set for 1 p.m. and the cat cafe will open to the public at 2 p.m.

Rotterdam native Rachel Anne has been volunteering with local cat rescues for over 10 years. She then decided to open The Pretty Paw Lounge, which features adoptable cats from Kitten Angels, a non-profit organization dedicated to recusing cats.

The building is split into two sections: the cafe area and the cat playroom. This means that the cats will not be roaming around the cafe, but visitors can grab a drink and a snack and then see the cats in the playroom, said Anne.

The cafe features baked goods, which are made off-premises and delivered to the lounge twice a week, said Anne. She’s starting with only cold drinks for now but may serve hot beverages in the future.

The cafe area also features cat-themed items and merchandise from local vendors, including t-shirts, cat toys, jewelry, candles, blankets, and wall art. Anne said the cats will be able to roam free in the playroom all day and will stay in there overnight.

“We’ve already had tremendous positive feedback from the community and we appreciate all the support,” said Anne.

NEWS10 got an inside look at the cafe before its official opening, and the cats had just arrived. Take a look at the photos below and see more of The Pretty Paw Lounge in the video above.

To make a reservation to see the cats, you can visit The Pretty Paw Lounge website or email theprettypawlounge@gmail.com. To fill out an adoption application, you can visit the Kitten Angels website. The Pretty Paw Lounge will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.