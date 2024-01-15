AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s sixth annual SoupFest took place on Saturday, January 13. Attendees were able to cast their votes for the Best Soup and the Most Unique Soup in the city.

LLV Creekside won Best Soup with their Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup and Lyon St. Bar & Grill won Most Unique Soup with their Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger Chowder. According to the City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department, around 1,500 votes were cast and each venue got at least one vote for Best Soup.

In 2022 and 2023, Lorenzo’s Southside won Best Soup. This year, the Lanzi family asked to be removed from the voting and donated all of their SoupFest proceeds to The Amen Place Soup Kitchen of Amsterdam.