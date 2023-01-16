AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam held its fifth annual SoupFest on January 14. Attendees were able to cast their votes for the Best Soup in the City and Most Unique Soup in the City.

According to the City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department, over 1,600 votes were cast and the Best Soup in the City restaurant won by only seven votes. There was also a tie for Most Unique Soup in the City.

Lorenzo’s Southside won Best Soup in the City for the second year in a row. The restaurant’s pasta fagioli narrowly beat out the pasta fagioli by Joe’s Family. Guge’s Dogs with its Mexican Hot Chowder and Lyon Street Bar and Grill with its Mushroom Cheeseburger Sou tied for Most Unique Soup in the City.

All 32 soups had votes for Best Soup in the City. “We can’t thank all the participating restaurants for presenting such amazing soups for everyone to enjoy,” said the City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department.