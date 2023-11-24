AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slice of Amsterdam has opened for business at 189 Market Street in Amsterdam. Formerly known as Southside Slice, the pizzeria relocated from 68 Bridge Street.

After two years in the building on Bridge Street, owners Brent and Corey Yager decided that they wanted to move closer to the center of the city and make their pizzeria more accessible to those who don’t drive. The pizza place closed on September 23 for the move.

“When we were on the south side, we pushed for live music and pizza but sometimes it got so busy it just didn’t make sense,” said Brent Yager.

The Yagers also own Drifter’s and What-A-Bargain in Amsterdam. They are looking to open up a live music venue in a different space, as well.

The Slice menu features wings, calzones, subs, and of course, pizza. You can view the full menu on the Slice of Amsterdam Facebook page.

Slice will no longer serve alcohol or have dine-in seating; it has pick-up and delivery only. For it’s official opening, Slice of Amsterdam is offering two slices and a soda for $5.55. The pizzeria is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.