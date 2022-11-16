AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mundos Cafe, located at 240 Forest Avenue in Amsterdam, is permanently closing after three years. Owners Marcos and Irene Guillen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Marcos Guillen told NEWS10 that the closure is due to a lot of things: high prices, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and landlord issues. He also has a newborn at home.

“It’s a rough industry,” said Guillen. “It was a great learning experience.”

Mundos Cafe opened in October 2019. Guillen said the cafe never closed during the pandemic.

“We want to thank all of our customers and employees for supporting us over these past years,” said the Guillen’s in the Facebook post. “We’re extremely humbled that so many inside and outside of Amsterdam embraced our diverse restaurant and we were able to succeed as long as we had. We could not have done it without all of you!”

Mundos will be officially closing its doors as of November 20. Guillen said he is most likely to get out of the restaurant industry the closure.