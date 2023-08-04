ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After originally closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMA Cocina is opening back up. The Mexican restaurant is located at 4-6 Sheridan Avenue in downtown Albany.

Tisean Daniels, a managing partner for AMA Cocina, said that the menu didn’t translate well to takeout during the pandemic shutdown, which is why they decided to close. Daniels used to be a manager at The Point in Albany, which closed at the end of 2022.

AMA Cocina is owned by BMT Hospitality, which owns several other restaurants in the area including Cafe Madison, Junior’s, Madison Pour House, and Albany Ale & Oyster. BMT is owned by Brian Viglucci, Mike Viglucci, and Tony Lounello.

“They’re confident in the downtown area that now is a good time to open it up,” said Daniels. “There’s not really any Mexican food in this part of Albany.”

AMA Cocina will have a new, simpler menu. The menu will have tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and flan, with extensive appetizers and a full bar as well. They’re still finalizing the menu and it should be available in the next couple of weeks, said Daniels.

Daniels hopes for AMA Cocina to open in late August. The restaurant will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 4 p.m. and Thursday and Friday at noon.