ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.

According to Raza, the landlord is raising the rent for the restaurant, and the new rent would be around $13,200 a month. “Although my lease is until December 2023, I’m choosing to leave and relocating soon somewhere in Delmar or Troy,” said Raza.

Raza said the new space will be much larger than their current one. She also said they are under contract to buy and open a sports bar in Knox.

Curry Patta serves Pakistani food such as samosas, biryani, and chicken tikka masala, as well as cocktails. Raza said to stay tuned for the restaurant’s new location.