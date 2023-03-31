ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Orchard Creek Golf Club in Altamont will be getting a new restaurant operator for the 2023 season. Settles Hill Banquets & Events is taking over the food and drink operations at the Cider House Restaurant.

In 2008, the DePasquale family, the former owners of The Backgrounds Restaurant in Schenectady, took over the banquet hall and created Settles Hill Banquets & Events. Settles Hill is located at 721 Old Settles Hill Road in Altamont.

“We would like to thank the Abbruzzese Family for this for this opportunity,” said the DePasquale’s.

A grand reopening date has not been announced yet but it will be sometime this spring. For questions and event inquiries, you can call (518) 355-0460.