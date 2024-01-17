SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Alltown Fresh is selecting a winner from each of its stores to win free coffee for a year. In the Capital Region, Alltown Fresh has stores in Schenectady, Fort Edward, and Livingston.

Each time you buy any size hot or iced coffee at Alltown Fresh with your loyalty account during January, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win free coffee for a year. You can enter your registered phone number at the register or pay with the Fresh with Benefits mobile app.

In total, 16 winners will be chosen, one for each store. Winners will be announced on February 5.

Capital Region locations

1410-1424 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

1401 Saratoga Road in Fort Edward

5385 Route 9H in Livingston

Alltown Fresh is a gas station, convenience store, and market, and offers free wifi and outdoor seating. The chain has locations in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.