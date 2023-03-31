Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen owner Kizzy Williams’ posing in front of her new catering van (photo credit: Business For Good)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Owner Kizzy Williams celebrated the ninth anniversary of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, located at 353 Clinton Avenue, on March 30. Now, she’s opening up a second location on Albany’s South End.

Allie B’s Mac & Cheese will be located at 347 South Pearl Street. Customers will be able to choose their own mac and cheese toppings, which could include bacon, lobster, corn, buffalo chicken, and broccoli.

Williams will be starting out by offering 10 toppings, but hopes to eventually expand to about 25. Vegan mac and cheese will also be available.

However, Williams said they will not be cooking in the new location. They’re be making the mac and cheese and toppings at Allie B’s Coxy Kitchen and deliver it to Allie’s B’s Mac & Cheese each morning.

“I’ve always wanted to expand but I wanted to expand in a way that would be simple, easy for my employees when I hire them and this was the perfect idea,” said Williams.

Father Peter Young, a well-known Albany priest, passed away in 2020. William’s said his non-profit owns the building at 347 South Pearl Street. “His foundation reached out to me and they offered me that place. And I said ‘yes, I will put a restaurant in that building.'”

“When you go to 347 South Pearl, it needs a lot of love,” said Williams. “If Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen can do anything, we known how to love. So that’s why we will be locating over there.”

Williams will soon be starting renovations on the space and is hoping to open Allie B’s Mac & Cheese in June. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen will continue serving soul food and Southern-style American cuisine on Clinton Avenue.

“A change is coming for greatness for the community,” said Williams. “The children will be able to see that there is someone that looks like them that owns a business.”