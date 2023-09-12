ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alias Coffee has opened its second location at 76 North Pearl Street in Albany. The shop officially opened on September 8.

The shop serves espresso drinks, cold brew, drip, pour-overs, and specialty beverages including matcha. Alias also has bags of coffee beans for sale and pastries.

Owner Hernan Lopez started Alias Coffee Roasters in 2020 as a micro-batch roasting company pop-up in Troy. He opened the Troy storefront in 2022.

Alias Coffee’s first location is at 219 4th Street in Troy. They can also be found at the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market on Saturdays. Both the Troy and Albany locations are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.