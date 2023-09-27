ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — El Loco Mexican Cafe, located at 465 Madison Avenue in Albany, is celebrating 40 years in business, all October long. The restaurant’s anniversary is officially October 1 but they will be holding a community celebration on October 4 at 11 a.m., which is also National Taco Day.

“We’ve learned to adapt and do things that we’d never thought would come up in the restaurant business; from creating touchless digital menus to offering carry-out alcoholic beverages, we’ve figured out ways to continue giving our customers authentically delicious Mexican food,” said owner Patrick Noonan. “And we’re so excited that they’ve come along on the ride with us all these years.”

To continue the celebration, El Loco will be bringing back an old menu from the 1980s for the month of October. The menu includes the Loco Burger, Loco Dog, and specialty desserts like the fruitachanga and sopiadilla.

The color for the 40th anniversary is Ruby Red, and El Loco will also be offering ruby red-themed menu items such as the Hibiscus Margarita and Ruby Devil Steak Fajitas. You can view the regular menu on the El Loco website.

Noonan is asking guests to participate in a quick survey to give some feedback to the restaurant. Those who complete the survey will be emailed a voucher for a 2-for-1 entree, which will be valid in November. The survey will be open until October 31.

New 40th-anniversary merchandise will also be sold at the restaurant, such as t-shirts and hats adorning the new logo. The merch will be available after October 4.