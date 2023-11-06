ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Delaware Restaurant & Bar has set its official opening date. The restaurant will be opening for dinner on Friday, November 17.

The restaurant is in the former The Kitchen Table space at 300 Delaware Avenue in Albany. The Kitchen Table, previously known as New World Bistro Bar, permanently closed its doors in July 2022 as the owners decided to retire.

The Delaware is owned by Daley Hospitality Group, who also own a catering business, Daley’s On Yates in Schenectady, Daley’s On Crooked Lake in Averill Park. The group also owns the ice cream stand The Snowman in Lansingburgh.

The head chef of The Delaware is Elliott Vogel, who is also the head chef at Daley’s on Yates. The menu includes soups, salads, pasta, oysters, ribs, beef wellington, Cornish hen, pork tenderloin, scallops, burgers, and more.

You can view the full menu on The Delaware website. The restaurant will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.