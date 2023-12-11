ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Ale & Oyster is moving from 281 New Scotland Avenue right down the street to 289 New Scotland Avenue, which is the former Restaurant Navona space. Owner Mia Hinners said renovations on the new space will start immediately.

“We are essentially tripling our space and have a much larger bar,” said Hinners. “With the addition of a raw bar and use of a wood-fired oven and larger kitchen, we hope to elevate our menu including wood-fired meats and seafood and a weekend brunch. We will also have space for private parties and events.”

Albany Ale & Oyster is a tasting room, bottle shop, and eatery. The food menu includes seafood, sandwiches, salads, brats, and more. The restaurant is open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Hinners said Albany Ale & Oyster will remain open in its current space until the new building is ready. She hopes to open in the new space in early spring 2024.

Restaurant Navona has been temporarily closed while the restaurant moves to a new location. On the Restaurant Navona website, it says the new space is on a farm. In November, owner Kim Baker would not disclose where the new location was to NEWS10, but said she would share updates when she could.

In addition to announcing the move, Hinners said they are keeping the space at 281 New Scotland Avenue for a new concept. They are not ready to share what the new concept will be just yet, but will as soon as possible, said Hinners.

“The support we’ve seen is overwhelming and truly appreciated,” said Hinners.