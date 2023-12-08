ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cuckoo’s Nest, which opened on Western Avenue in Albany in 2017, is up for sale and will close after the sale, according to owner Kaytrin Ziemann. She and her husband Devin are turning their focus to their Schenectady restaurants.

“This is not something we decided overnight,” said Ziemann. “We’re in Schenectady all the time and don’t give The Cuckoo’s Nest our attention. It’s not fair to that space.”

The Ziemanns also own The Nest in Schenectady and are opening Mila Restaurant & Bar in the old Bank of America building at 500 State Street. They’ve been working to open Mila for about two and a half years, said Ziemann.

Mila will be a Mediterranean restaurant, which is different from the Southern cuisine served at The Nest and The Cuckoo’s Nest. They are currently renovating that new restaurant space.

In April 2022, the Ziemanns closed Crave Burgers & Frozen Yogurt in Albany. Since they closed Crave, they’ve been looking for a new location to reopen. With so much going on, Ziemann said they hope to reopen it after Mila is up and running.

Ziemann hopes the Cuckoo’s Nest will close around the same time Mila opens, and those employees would come to work at the new restaurant in Schenectady. The goal is to open Mila’s doors in April or May, she said.