ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Belt Line 3, located at 340 Hamilton Street in Albany, is closing its doors. The announcement was made in a Facebook post on December 27.

“It was a very difficult decision to make. We were so proud to revitalize an empty space in Hudson Park/Center Square and breathe life into it again,” read the post. “We have loved meeting you all, hosting your big life events and especially enjoyed the new customer relationships that have turned into friendships.”

Belt Line 3’s last day will be Friday, December 29. The eatery opened in September 2021 as an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar. The menu includes pizza, pasta, calamari, chicken parm, filet mignon, salads, and more.

The restaurant is owned by Angela Carkner, who also owned Roux in Slingerlands before it closed in December 2022. Carkner did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment about the closing of Belt Line 3.

According to the Facebook post, the space at 340 Hamilton Street will still available to rent out for private events. If you have a gift certificate to Belt Line 3, you can email Manager@BeltLine3.com to get a refund.