ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In early April, the statue in front of 286 and 288 Lark Street was pushed over and damaged. Now, owner Ali Celik is holding a celebration to to unveil the newly-restored stature.

Celik owns both the Italian restaurant Villa di Como and the wine bar 288 Lark Wine & Tap. He and a local archaeologist friend were able to restore the statue.

On May 3, the Albany Police Department arrested Jordan Michael, 37, of Albany, in connection with the incident. He is accused of pushing over the statue and causing it to shatter. Police said the statue has an estimated value of $6,500. Michael was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, which is a felony.

Celik is celebrating with an unveiling ceremony at 288 Lark Wine & Tap at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Villa di Como will be offering a special promotion throughout the weekend to celebrate. Any guest who spends $50 or more will get a free jar of Villi di Como’s gourmet Italian sauce.