ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant that offers something for everyone celebrated its official opening on Monday. El Rey Mexitalia serves both Mexican and Italian food. It’s been open for about two years but held off on a ribbon cutting due to the pandemic.

The owners have had to overcome changing pandemic restrictions and staff shortages. They’ve worked 60 to 80 hours a week themselves to keep the restaurant going.

“It’s been tough. Also, not being with family sometimes because you want to spend time with your kids, your wife, but it’s hard not being there the entire time. But that has been one of our most struggles,” Jesus Vazquez Lopez said.

The restaurant is now fully staffed. It’s located on Lodge Street in the city of Albany.