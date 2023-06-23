ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The founder of the C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station has died. Cornelius H. “Neil” Evans passed away on June 21 at the age of 78.

According to the Albany Pump Station Facebook page, Evans leaves behind a legacy that spanned three generations. The original Evans brewery was built in Hudson in 1786 and continued production there until 1920.

Evans began to restore the water pump station in Albany’s Quackenbush Square in 1995, said his obituary. In 1999, the C.H. Evans Brewing Company opened as the Albany Pump Station.

“His hospitality as a fixture in the Albany restaurant scene, as well as his numerous contributions to New York State craft beer at large, will be remembered for years to come,’ said the Albany Pump Station. “He will be greatly missed.”

Evans, who lived in Catskill, died in Hudson with his life Lynn by his side. According to his obituary, a celebration of life will be held at the Albany Pump Station at a later date.