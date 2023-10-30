ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station officially closed its doors on Sunday, October 29. This comes at Common Roots Brewing Company prepares to take over the space.

“Tonight we shut off our iconic sign for the final time,” said the Albany Pump Station on Facebook. “Through the good times and the bad, we have been a staple in downtown Albany for 24 years. Thank you, everyone, for the memories we’ve shared together.”

In May, Common Roots announced that they were set to buy the Albany Pump Station. The sale will reportedly being going through on Wednesday, said a manager at C.H. Evans Brewing.

The space will be closed for renovations and reopen under Common Roots once they are completed. Common Roots has not yet released a reopening timeline.

“We are both excited and humbled to be continuing the C.H. Evans legacy while bringing this historic building into the Common Roots family,” said Common Roots owners Christian and Bert Weber in May. “We are thrilled to be able to continue the historic operations at the Albany Pump Station while expanding the Common Roots brand there.”

In June, Albany Pump Station founder Cornelius H. “Neil” Evans passed away at the age of 78. The original Evans brewery was built in Hudson in 1786 and continued production there until 1920.

Evans began to restore the water pump station at 19 Quackenbush Square in Albany in 1995, said his obituary. In 1999, the C.H. Evans Brewing Company opened as the Albany Pump Station.

The sale includes the building’s brewery, restaurant and event spaces. The acquisition is Common Roots’ first move outside of South Glens Falls since its opening in 2014.