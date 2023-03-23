ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On paper, Tania Sharlow’s business goes by “Birchin’ Donuts.” But she wants you to remember something else, with an expletive twist—changing the “R” to a “T” on the signs inside her shop.

“I kind of came up with the name along the lines of, like, they’re so good, they’re bad,” explained Sharlow. “So, we’re going to be on the edge, and our whole aesthetic is being kind of edgy.”

The tactic brought in crowds for opening day. “It’s been very steady, and we’ve had little spurts of business here and there,” added Sharlow Thursday morning. “Exactly what we expected, actually.”

Sharlow’s daughter, Azalea Gardner, told me the name came as no surprise. “That’s actually just my mom’s personality,” she said. “Like, she’s a cool person.”

The donuts were first served at Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls. Sharlow told NEWS10 the move to Albany was a long time coming.

“We have been looking for a spot in Albany for quite a little while,” said Sharlow. “We wanted to switch over to focusing more on one thing, and we thought the area might do better for that.”

Lark Street made a good first impression on the entire “Birchin’ Donuts” crew Thursday morning. “People are really patient here, and just really kind,” noted Gardner.

And although the draw may be rated R, the donuts were grade A. To taste them for yourself, visit the shop at 193 Lark Street, or call (518) 487-4341.