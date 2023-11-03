SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After three seasons running the mobile wood-fired pizza trailer Pizza Trails, Ryan Hoffman has sold the truck and the rights to the name to focus on his brick-and-mortar location. The pizzeria, located at 1685 Route 9 in Schodack, will now be called Ryan’s Famous Pizza.

Hoffman launched the Pizza Trails trailer in 2021 and used the Route 9 location as their commissary kitchen to make the pizza. In 2022, they opened that location as a pizzeria, also called Pizza Trails.

However, Hoffman said is was hard to handle both the pizza trailer and the pizzeria. This past summer, they closed the restaurant to focus on the Pizza Trails mobile business.

The Pizza Trails trailer and name was sold to the owners of Fat Frog’s Outdoor Eatery based in Pittsfield. The owners now own the Fat Frog’s food truck and the Pizza Trails truck.

Hoffman is now working to reopen the restaurant. The space is going through some minor renovations and is rebranding to Ryan’s Famous Pizza.

“Pizza Trails was a great name for a pizza trailer and that’s what we built,” said Hoffman. “We weren’t happy with Pizza Trails as a takeout name.”

The Ryan’s Famous Pizza menu will continue to have wood-fired pizza, as well as two other styles of pizza, subs, appetizers and dinner entrees. Hoffman is also hoping to soon get their beer and wine license approved.

“We’re hoping to make it a destination for people to come out and check it out, especially if they like wood-fired pizza,” said Hoffman.

The restaurant will be offering takeout and delivery, and will have indoor seating for upwards of 40 people. Hoffman is planning to reopen the restaurant the week of November 20, the same week as Thanksgiving.