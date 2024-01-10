MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville hasn’t had a family-owned deli since 2015 when Faldoni’s Delicatessen and Catering Company closed. Now, that has changed.

Lucca’s Delicatessen opened about three weeks ago on December 19. The deli is located in the former barber shop space at 55 Saratoga Avenue.

Lucca’s is owned by brother and sister team Chris and Shannon Shiffert, along with Tommy Izzo. The deli is named after Chris’ son.

The deli sells Boar’s Head meats and cheeses by the pound, hot and cold subs and sandwiches, soups, baked goods, salads, and drinks. On Fridays, they will be serving Tomato Pie from Perecca’s Bakery in Schenectady.

“We’re trying to keep it simple,” said Chris Shiffert.

Lucca’s Delicatessen is available for pick-up, dine-in, and delivery. The deli is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.