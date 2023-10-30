ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After three years, the Capital Craft Beverage Trail is bringing its Drink Albany event back to the New York State Museum. The event is set for Friday, November 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany.

Drink Albany is a pop-up craft beverage tasting event. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and tasting from participating producers.

Many products will also be available to buy by the can, bottle and growler to take home. Tickets for Designated Drivers are $5 with no beverage sampling, but drivers can enjoy the exhibits and food vendors.

“Exploring the Capital Craft Beverage Trail’s Drink Albany event is like embarking on a journey through the heart of flavor, where every sip is a toast to craftsmanship, community, and the art of savoring life’s finest moments,” said Alejandro del Peral, Founder of Nine Pin Cider Works, and Drink Albany Event Committee Chair.

Participants

Active Ingredient

Adirondack Winery

Albany Distilling Company

\Allied Brewing Company

Altamont Winery

Artisanal Brew Works

Back Barn Brewing Company

Brown’s Brewery

Bull and Bee Meadery

Chatham Brewing

Cooper’s Daughter

Druthers

Emporium Farm Brewing

Fort Orange Brewing

Frog Alley Brewing

Little Apple Cidery

Meadowdale Winery

Mean Max Brew Works

Minor Key Brewing

New Scotland Spirits

Nine Pin Cider Works

The Other One Brewing

Rail To River Brewing

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

Roe Jan Brewing Co.

SingleCut Beersmiths

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

Stable Gate

Victory View

Whitman Brewing

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Yankee Distillers

Flaco’s Tacos, DeFazio’s, Mi Casa Spanish Food and Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling food at the event. You can buy tickets in advance on the Eventbrite website or at the door.