ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After three years, the Capital Craft Beverage Trail is bringing its Drink Albany event back to the New York State Museum. The event is set for Friday, November 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany.
Drink Albany is a pop-up craft beverage tasting event. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and tasting from participating producers.
Many products will also be available to buy by the can, bottle and growler to take home. Tickets for Designated Drivers are $5 with no beverage sampling, but drivers can enjoy the exhibits and food vendors.
“Exploring the Capital Craft Beverage Trail’s Drink Albany event is like embarking on a journey through the heart of flavor, where every sip is a toast to craftsmanship, community, and the art of savoring life’s finest moments,” said Alejandro del Peral, Founder of Nine Pin Cider Works, and Drink Albany Event Committee Chair.
Participants
- Active Ingredient
- Adirondack Winery
- Albany Distilling Company
- \Allied Brewing Company
- Altamont Winery
- Artisanal Brew Works
- Back Barn Brewing Company
- Brown’s Brewery
- Bull and Bee Meadery
- Chatham Brewing
- Cooper’s Daughter
- Druthers
- Emporium Farm Brewing
- Fort Orange Brewing
- Frog Alley Brewing
- Little Apple Cidery
- Meadowdale Winery
- Mean Max Brew Works
- Minor Key Brewing
- New Scotland Spirits
- Nine Pin Cider Works
- The Other One Brewing
- Rail To River Brewing
- Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
- Roe Jan Brewing Co.
- SingleCut Beersmiths
- Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery
- Stable Gate
- Victory View
- Whitman Brewing
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
- Yankee Distillers
Flaco’s Tacos, DeFazio’s, Mi Casa Spanish Food and Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling food at the event. You can buy tickets in advance on the Eventbrite website or at the door.