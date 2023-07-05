COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 13 years, Domenic and Lisa Fuda have handed over SaraBella Pizza to new owners. The Fuda’s made the announcement in a Facebook post on July 1.

“Your love and support has always been the foundation of our pizzeria since we opened in November 2010 and it’s because of you, your loyalty, and your friendship that we were able to keep going, especially after the world stopped in 2020,” read the post.

The pizzeria is located at 391 Sand Creek Road in Colonie. SaraBella Pizza also had locations in Malta and North Greenbush at one point.

The previous owners introduced the new owner as Alex, but no last name was provided. “We feel comfortable knowing that Alex and his family will continue the SaraBella tradition of serving up delicious pizza to our community,” said the Fuda’s in the post.

The new owner or the previous owners have not yet responded to NEWS10 for additional comment. “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for everything you’ve done for us over the years,” said the Fuda’s. “To our SaraBella family we say this: we love you.”