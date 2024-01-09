COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowlicious Super Food Co. has opened in the food court of Colonie Center. The eatery opened toward the beginning of December.

The Bowlicious menu includes acai bowls with a variety of toppings, smoothies, salads, juices, and soups. You can view the full menu on the Bowlicious Instagram page.

Owner Furdowse Nazir is also the franchise owner of Sbarro in Colonie Center’s food court. Bowlicious is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.