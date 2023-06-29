CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub at 306 Clifton Park Center Road has permanently closed. A message when calling the location confirms the closure.

“Hello and thank you for calling the 99 Restaurant in Clifton Park. Our restaurant is closed for business. Please visit us at one of our nearby locations in Colonie or Rotterdam, or visit us at 99restaurants.com to find another location. Thank you for your patronage,” reads the message.

A reason for the closure was not given. The location is listed as permanently closed on Google and Facebook as of Monday, June 26. The Clifton Park restaurant has also been removed from the 99 Restaurants website.

99 Restaurants has not returned NEWS10’s request for comment about the closure. This restaurant is located directly next to the new Chick-fil-A which is set to open sometime this summer. Other 99 Restaurants in the area include Colonie, Rotterdam, Wilton and Queensbury.