JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has opened its first store in the Capital Region. The shop is celebrating its official grand opening in Johnstown on Saturday, October 28.

On Saturday, customers who buy a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt. The store opened its dual drive-thru lanes on Monday, October 23. 7 Brew is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The shop is located at 206 North Comrie Avenue on the former Johnstown Pizza Hut site. That Pizza Hut, along with several others in the area, closed in July. 7 Brew dropped its building on the site in September.

7 Brew Coffee only serves beverages, no food. The menu includes coffee, tea, Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, energy drinks, and hot chocolate. You can view the full menu on the 7 Brew Coffee website.