TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, has closed its Troy location at 501 Broadway. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 4.

“We have some difficult news to share,” read the post. “We will be closing our Troy location on Monday, March 6 as we continue to explore and negotiate new ownership opportunities for the company.”

Owners Glenn Babineau, Sam Clifford, and Joseph Carl opened 518 Donuts in Clifton Park in December 2021. That location temporarily closed at the end of 2022 for renovations. In November 2022, the Troy location had its grand opening.

“518 Donuts has grown to be a very special part in our personal lives as we have gotten to know so many special people in this area… and have even become friends with some,” said the Facebook post. “We would like to thank our loyal customer base that has made our store a part of their weekly journey; your love and support is appreciated beyond words.”

The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment about the future of either location or the future of the business as a whole.