QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 40 Oak Classic American Grille, located at 925 Route 9 in Queensbury, has permanently closed. The closure was confirmed to NEWS10 by owner Jim Campione.

Campione made the announcement of the 40 Oak closure on Facebook on July 28. He declined to provide a reason for the closure.

40 Oak served burgers, chicken parm, steak, haddock, salads, and more to the community since opening in June 2021 in the former Outback Steakhouse building.