SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sixth annual Saratoga Wing Off was held on Saturday, October 14. Discover Saratoga and Bailey’s Saratoga have now announced the winners.

Attendees were able to enjoy wing samples, live music, and family-friendly activities at participating restaurants around Saratoga County. They could then vote on their favorite in two different categories: People’s Choice and Wildest Wing (most creative).

The People’s Choice award went to The Mill at Round Lake for its Pho-namenal Ramen Wing. The Wildest Wing award went to Ribbon Café in Ballston Spa which offered two wing options: Roasted Poblano Raspberry BBQ and Breakfast wings.

“Discover Saratoga would like to thank all the restaurants who participated in the Saratoga Wing Off,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “Huge shout out to our sponsors who made this event possible and those who donated to the American Cancer Society. What a wonderful way to kick off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month! We’re truly grateful for the support from our members, community, and all the participants.”

The Saratoga Wing Off also raised $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. Twenty-six restaurants participated in the event.