ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oktoberfest is a beer festival and carnival held each year in Germany, but also around other parts of the world. For 2023, the event takes place from Saturday, September 16 to Tuesday, October 3.

In the Capital Region, Oktoberfest events take place through October, often celebrating with German music, beer, and food. Here’s where you can find an Oktoberfest near you.

Six Flags Great Escape Every weekend through September 24 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury Features German beers, food, live music, a pretzel eating contest, stein hoisting, bingo, beer slide, hat toss competition, and yard games. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website

Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar September 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 14 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs Features a stein hoisting competition, a special German food menu, and prizes.

Speckled Pig Brewing September 23 at noon 11 Washington Street in Ballston Spa First 100 people get a free commemorative mug Features live music, Sweater Weather Oktoberfest beer drop, food, cocktails, and merch

Great Sacandaga Brewing Company September 23 at noon 3647 Route 30 in Broadalbin Features food, beer, games, costume contest, commemorative mugs, and live music from Fritz’s Polka Band

Oktoberfest 5K September 30 at 10:30 a.m. Jennings Landing in Albany The race fee includes entry into the 5K, free entry into Wolff’s Biergarten Oktoberfest, a commemorative beer stein, music, vendors, awards, and more. You can sign up on the Oktoberfest 5K website

Wolff’s Biergarten September 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 895 Broadway in Albany Features German food, beer, live Polka music, street vendors, dachshund racing, and a best-dressed competition You can buy pre-sale tickets on the Wolff’s website

Glenville Oktoberfest September 30 from noon to 9 p.m. 300 Maalwyck Park Road in Glenville Features German food, beer, vendors, kids activities, car shows, games, stein hoisting, and fireworks

Druthers Brewing Company September 30 from noon to 10 p.m. 7 Southside Drive in Clifton Park Features German beer, food, and live music You can buy your 2023 Druthers Oktoberfest stein on the Eventbrite website

Real McCoy Beer Co. September 30 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 28 Washington Street in Ballston Spa Features Freesmoke BBQ with an Oktoberfest-themed menu, live music with Take 2, their Oktoberfest Lager, No Name Hefeweizen, and other beers on tap, and souvenir beer steins.

Active Ingredient Brewing Company September 30 at 1 p.m. 2443 Route 9 in Malta Features live music, authentic German beers, axe throwing, chugging contests, stein holding, a half-liter tankard glass, and a commemorative pin. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website

Frog Alley Brewing September 30 at 2 p.m. 108 State Street in Schenectady Details to be announced

Lake George Oktoberfest October 6 through 8 Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday noon to 10 p.m. Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Canada Street across from Shepard Park in Lake George Features Polka music, traditional dancers, German beer and food, artisan vendors, carnival rides, keg tossing, stein hoisting, and more

Adirondack Brewery & Pub October 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 33 Canada Street in Lake George Features Polka music, German beer and food, dancing, keg tossing, stein hoisting, costume contest, cornhole and more You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website

Northway Brewing Company October 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1043 Route 9 in Queensbury Features beer, food, complimentary glass You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website



Prost!