TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Troy is welcoming two new businesses by celebrating their grand openings. Pataconia and Stacks Espresso Bar are both holding their grand opening celebrations on Friday, July 28.

Pataconia, a Caribbean restaurant, recently opened in River Street Market at 433 River Street. The eatery serves Patacones, a sandwich consisting of a protein and greens between two fried plantains, as well as pastelitos, or empanadas, and rice bowls.

The grand opening is set from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features food and drink specials, a DJ, and Bachata and Merengue dance lessons starting at 6 p.m. An official ribbon cutting will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Troy officials.

You can view the menu on the Pataconia Facebook page. Pataconia is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Stacks Espresso Bar recently opened in the former Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro space at 13 3rd Street. Stacks has two other locations on Lark Street and Broadway in Albany.

Stacks serves espresso and coffee drinks, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, toast, salads, and sandwiches, as well as pastries and other drinks. You can view the full menu on the Stacks website.

The grand opening is set for 5 p.m. on Friday. The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.