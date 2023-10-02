LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tripadvisor has released its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2023. A restaurant in Lake George and a restaurant in Manchester, Vermont were both included on the list among the best in the United States in their respective categories.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings of the restaurant over a 12-month period. The categories included the best fine dining, date night, everyday eats, family-friendly, hidden gems, quick bites, and vegetarian restaurants.

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, located at 365 Canada Street in the Lake George Marriott, was ranked 17th in the “Everyday Eats” category. The restaurant has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 927 reviews. You can view the menu on the Charlie’s website.

The Silver Fork, located at 48 West Road in Manchester, was ranked fifth in the “Fine Dining” and “Date Night” categories. The restaurant has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and 780 reviews. You can view the menu on the Silver Fork website.

In 2022, The Silver Fork was ranked among the best for date night in both the United States and the world. The eatery was ranked second on the U.S. list and 16th on the world list.

The awards were officially released on September 27. You can view the full 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards on the Tripadvisor website.