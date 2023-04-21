ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 restaurants in the Best New York Burger Competition. Making their way out of the initial pool of nominees, Chatham Brewing’s “Trowbridge Burger” in Chatham, and Illusive Restaurant & Bar’s “The Bougee Burger” in Rensselaer are among the Top 10.

“In total, we collected 3,612 votes for the Best NY Burger competition so far from several regions throughout New York,” said Chrissy Claudio, Director of Producer Communications & Consumer Engagement for the New York Beef Council. “This year’s Top 10 restaurants are praiseworthy but are only a few of the many restaurants in New York State that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of New York’s beef producers.”

To make it to the Top 4, the public can vote between April 22 and April 29. You can vote for your favorite on the New York Beef Council website.

On May 8, there will be a Top 4 cookoff and showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The top burger will then be picked during a blind taste test by the Council judges.

This is the seventh year in a row the New York Beef Council is holding the competition to find the best burger around New York State. In 2022, The Sassy Dietitian’s Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Burger took the top spot. In 2020, Swifty’s in Albany took third place with it’s “Hangover Burger.”