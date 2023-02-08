BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Isla Davis, a fifth grader at Gordon Creek Elementary School in Ballston Spa, started Isla’s Divine Desserts at the end of September 2022. She sells her baked goods in the front of her property at 301 Hop City Road.

With a $300 loan from her grandparents, Davis used the money for the Isla’s Divine Desserts logo, packaging, and baking ingredients to jump-start the business. She originally sold her products on a small table by the road before upgrading to a shed.

Davis said she had always watched a lot of baking shows and got the idea to start her own business. “I have a lot of help from my family and especially my mom. My mom and I have a partnership but my dad built the shed and my sibling helps make boxes,” she said.

Isla’s Divine Desserts sells cookies, brownies, pies, cakes, sweet bread, coffee cake, and much more. You can check out some of the products on the Isla’s Divine Desserts website. You can also stay up to date on their current offerings on the business’s Facebook page.

Isla Davis (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Brownie (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Cookies (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Cookies (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Decorated cake (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Cake (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Coffee cake (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Pie (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

The Isla’s Divine Desserts shed on Hop City Road (photo courtesy: Isla’s Divine Desserts)

Isla’s Divine Desserts even got national attention by being featured on Fox Business News in December. After that, Davis started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy a double oven to help with production. “We got our new double oven in January thanks to friends, family, and strangers from all over the country,” said Davis.

Isla’s Divine Desserts participated in Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest on February 3. They took home a second-place win, only losing by one vote.

Right now, Davis has a New York State Home Processor permit which limits what she can make and where she can ship the baked goods. “If we had our own storefront, we would be able to make anything we want and ship nationwide,” said Davis. “I hope that one day I could have my own bakery maybe in downtown Ballston Spa.”

The Isla’s Divine Desserts shed is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit the Isla’s Divine Desserts website to order products online.