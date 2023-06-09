SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nancy Blencoe has always wanted to own a restaurant. After a long road, she finally opened her restaurant, Fancy Farmer, during a soft opening on June 1.

Fancy Farmer is located at 529 State Highway 20 in Sharon Springs, across the street from Stewart’s Shops. According to Blencoe, the property took 10 years to acquire.

The building at 529 Route 20 has been there at least since the 1930s, said Blencoe, and used to be a car dealership, gas station, convenience store, and laundromat. It was abandoned for several years because Blencoe took over the property.

“It was an eyesore for our community,” said Blencoe. “The building was in disrepair. We wanted to make our town a little prettier.”

The property was originally in three parcels, which is why it took so long for Blencoe to buy. She purchased the first half in 2014 and had to wait several years to buy the rest. In 2020, Blencoe finally got the entire property and started repairs, which took a few years due to the condition of the building.

“The building was in dire need of renovations,” said Blencoe.

The Fancy Farmer menu includes salads, grilled sandwiches, burgers, surf and turf, pierogies, and more. The restaurant also has a selection of beer, wine, and spirits. You can view the menu on the Fancy Farmer Facebook page. Blencoe is also adding a homestyle nightly buffet starting June 14.

Blencoe describes Fancy Farmer as a “pub-style restaurant with healthy options.” The restaurant is farm-themed, with a silo on the front of the building and a constructed corn crib for the buffet.

“People expect nicer options when they go out,” said Blencoe. “It’s nice to have those options.”

Fancy Farmer is open for dine-in and takeout, and Blencoe hopes to maybe offer delivery in the future. The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.