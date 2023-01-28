HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness’s latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.

Rensselaer County explains the property has been vacant for years and a lot of work is needed to stabilize and restore the property. VonGuinness has plans for the structure and Rensselaer County transferred the title to him on January 26. The county wishes Jasen luck in his efforts.