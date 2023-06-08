ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repair cafes are growing in popularity in the United States. The international movement that brings community members together to fix household items for free is leading to a repair revolution.

This Saturday in Albany you can fix items for free at a local repair cafe hosted by the Historic Albany Foundation. The person who brings in the broken item will fix it right alongside the expert so they can learn the skills to do it themselves moving forward. While repair cafes have taken place in the Capital Region, this is the first one to be held in the city of Albany according to the group.

“We’re going to have people fixing clothes, electronics, lamps. Lamps are one of the huge things, people want to fix, vacuums cleaners,” said Kimberley Parker from the Historic Albany Foundation.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Albany Public Library at 161 Washington Ave. A voluntary contribution is encouraged, but not required.