TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Department of Social Services (DSS) administration loaded up donations for Ukraine last week. Over 200 boxes were packed and prepared for shipment by DSS staff after they were collected at four county offices.







Photos courtesy Rensselaer County.

The items filled up almost an entire tractor-trailer, with delivery coordinated with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet. The church has now shifted its focus to collecting medicine and money to help defray the costs of shipping.