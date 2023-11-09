ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local food bank has launched its biggest fundraising event of the year. The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York kicked off its Holiday Hunger Appeal on Thursday.

This year, they are partnering with the New York State Restaurant Association and the CDTA to raise awareness. Participating restaurants will put up posters and set up tables where customers can donate.

The campaign will be promoted on CDTA buses to get the word out to the community.

“Be educated, understand that there’s a need, and two, if you can help, help,” Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York CEO Tom Nardacci said. “Any little bit matters. Like you said, $1 provides four meals, $100 provides a lot more, so anything people can do is really appreciated.”

Food bank leaders said there’s a huge need for food this year. Rates of food insecurity remain at the same level they were during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.