TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York hosted a pop-up food pantry for older adults in Troy on Tuesday. Staff and volunteers stopped by the John F. Kennedy Towers Senior Housing.

The pop-up pantry program started during the COVID pandemic. The food bank visits different senior housing units each month to provide fresh, healthy food to people in need. Tuesday’s donation took place a couple days before the Troy Turkey Trot, which raises money for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Organizers hope to show the impact the race has on the community.

“And this is just one of the great programs that we run and the support we get from things like the Troy Turkey Trot go directly to support initiatives like this for us,” Regional Food Bank CEO Tom Nardacci said.

“The runners are dedicated to help stamp out hunger and homelessness, especially on a day like Thanksgiving,” Troy Turkey Trot Event Dir. George Regan said.

The race also benefits Joseph’s House and Shelter. The race director said more than $20,000 had been raised by Tuesday.