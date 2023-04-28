ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is holding their 16th Annual Neighborhood Food Drive this Sunday, April 30. The event will take place at the Food Bank itself, located at 965 Albany-Shaker Road in Latham.

Volunteers have already delivered around 14,000 bags to their neighbors’ homes in the area, which included a flyer requesting donations of the most needed non-perishable food and personal care essentials. They will then collect the donations from their neighbors’ homes and deliver them to the Regional Food Bank this weekend.

The Food Bank is projecting to collect more than 36,000 pounds of food and supplies, enough for nearly 30,000 meals. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The food bank is always looking for new volunteers to join their mission. Monetary contributions are also accepted online.