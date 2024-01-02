ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People from around the Capital Region are taking part in the Capital Region Blood Challenge. The goal is to help the American Red Cross with their need for blood.

It is taking place from Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5. Blood can be donated between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Red Cross on Everett Road in Albany.

The goal of the challenge is to collect more than 132 units of blood over the four days. Officials said this is the best time of the year to donate since January is Blood Donor Month.