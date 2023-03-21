COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lia Auto Group took part in the American Red Cross Blood Battle on Tuesday. The blood battle is a friendly competition between local businesses to encourage blood donations.

According to the American Red Cross, 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Those with Lia Toyota said they were excited to take part in such a good cause.

“We’ve done these in the past. We’ve worked with the American Red Cross, and with the desperate need for blood at this time, we wanted to participate,” Lia Toyota General Manager Andy Rainone said.

Donors of all blood types, particularly Type O blood, are needed by hospitals, and platelets are still needed daily to meet demand.