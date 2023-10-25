LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fundraiser for breast cancer awareness took place at Dick’s House of Sport in Latham on Wednesday. Real Kids Wear Pink put on a charity rock climbing event at the rock wall inside the store.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for breast cancer. Carli O’Hara, who founded Real Kids Wear Pink, was pleased with the community partners who have helped her organization.

“It’s honestly incredible, especially when you look back at all of our community partners, Dick’s for example, really everyone who has supported us,” she said.

O’Hara said another upcoming event includes having students ride on a pink bus to school.