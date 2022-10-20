CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Pumpkin Pals for Pediatrics’ is a pumpkin decorating contest where everyone wins! Contestants can have fun showing off their creativity, possibly win a prize, and then local children who need perking up can enjoy them.

Twin Bridges Rotary Club is behind the Halloween tradition now in its third year. The event culminates Sat., October 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Drive, Clifton Park, N.Y. The contest has two divisions, one for children and one for adults.

For those who don’t want to compete, and just want to help out, pumpkin drop-offs will be taking place during Saturday’s event. All pumpkins will be delivered to Albany Medical Center or the Ronald McDonald House prior to Halloween.

All pumpkins will be delivered to Albany Medical Center or the Ronald McDonald House prior to Halloween.

Twin Bridges Rotary is a part of Rotary International and serves the southern Saratoga area by raising money, giving it away to local charitable organizations and by sponsoring its own events such as Pumpkin Pals.