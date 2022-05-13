COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pruyn House, a historic site and arts center hosting the history and culture of the town of Colonie, is kicking off a new event this year. Next month, the center will celebrate Global Wellness Day.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, visitors will be welcomed to the house, located at 207 Old Niskayuna Road, to enjoy free yoga, tai chi, crystal bowls drumming, dance, seeding, paper flower craft, trails, weaving, trails, and an educational talk about the health and importance of bees. The event is set up and hosted by the Friends of Pruyn House.

“We are excited to host the first-ever Global Wellness Day on the beautiful grounds of the Pruyn House in Colonie – a perfect place for the community to gather and experience positive, fun and uplifting experiences together,” says Camille Hoheb, GWD Event Chair and an international ambassador for Global Wellness Day. “Global Wellness Day focuses on caring for ourselves, each other, and our planet through principles such as eating well, exercising, sleeping well and as importantly thinking well and having a positive attitude towards life, doing good deeds and supporting each other in our communities.”

Global Wellness Day is an internationally-recognized observance. Events are typically community-focused and open to the general public. The purpose behind the day is to spread wellness awareness on both individual and social levels. The Pruyn House is one of more than 4,000 events across 100 countries celebrating the event.

Sponsors helping the Pruyn House celebrate include Key Bank, Your CBD Store, THE CENTER at CSSC, Goldstein Auto Group, Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation, The Salt Den and CamilleHoheb.com.