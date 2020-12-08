Project Undercover: Red Cross collecting essentials for Veterans December 12

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross in Eastern New York is launching Project Undercover, a special collection for veterans during the holiday season.
“Some of the most requested items from the Veterans Hospitals are socks and underwear,” said Kevin Coffey Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. “We want people to have a chance to give back to our heroes this holiday season.”
Project Undercover will be a contactless collection of new socks and underwear for veterans one day only on December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The socks and underwear will be part of special care packages delivered to the local veterans hospital.
The following locations will serve as collection sites on December 12:
- American Red Cross Office: 33 Everett Road, Albany
- Red Cross Office: 203 N. Hamilton Street, Watertown
- Red Cross Blood Center: 7359 Oswego Road, Liverpool
More information about this and other Red Cross programs is available on the organization’s website.
