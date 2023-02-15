ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In January, Academy of the Holy Names student Ella Schoenborn was recognized with the Youth Virtues, Valor, and Vision Award from the National Catholic Educational Association.

At the age of nine, Ella was impacted when she saw a homeless man on your way to school during the dead of winter. Confused, she asked her dad about it and he explained the issue of homelessness to her.

That’s when Project Ella was born. She started collecting bottles and cans to redeem for money to purchase supplies for food. At the time she could only make eight turkey and cheese sandwiches, working with Street Soldiers to disperse the food she made. When she saw 150 people in the line, she became determined to spread the world about her initiative to get help in her efforts helping others.

“She goes above and above. This is not because it is a school requirement, this is something that’s in her heart and in her soul,” said Bernadette McSparron, the teacher that nominated her the award.

Since she started Project Ella, 16 organizations and food pantries have benefitted from her work. Project Ella is run completely by her and her father, and supported by community donations. On average they help between 300 and 500 people every week.